Fulton woman arrested for theft from former company

FULTON - A former manager of the Fulton Tractor Supply Co. has been arrested on seven different counts of stealing.

During Fulton Police's investigation of employee theft, Jennifer Begemann, 46, admitted to the crime. Begemann was then processed and taken to Callaway County Jail. The specific amount of inventory and money stolen is undisclosed.

Begemann has been charged with one count of stealing value over $25,000 and six counts of stealing value over $750. All seven of these are considered felonies. Begemann's bond is set at $33,500.