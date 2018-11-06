Fulton Woman Dies in Crash

OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage County coroner pronounced Loretta Thompson, 42, of Fulton dead after a crash on U.S. 63 at Route T Saturday afternoon. Thompson's vehicle crossed the center line of the road at approximately 3:20 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she struck a vehicle carrying four occupants. The second vehicle came to rest on the roadway as Thompson's vehicle rotated back across the center line. She then struck a ditch. The impact ejected one of two other passengers in Thompson's vehicle.

Both passengers were transported to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. The highway patrol reports that occupants of the vehicle Thompson struck suffered moderate to serious injuries. Officials pronounced Thompson dead at the scene, and she was not wearing a seatbelt.