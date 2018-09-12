Fulton Woman Fasts Against War

Nigh's husband, Lee, is one of her biggest supporters.

"Initially, I didn't try to eat in front of her or anywhere close to her," he recalled. "But, I've gotten over that and it doesn't seem to really bother her too much."

However, Melissa admitted it's hard to fight the urge to eat.

"I don't want to seem all high and mighty as far as, 'Yes, this has been no problem for me,'" she said. "I have the most immense food cravings at times. I have a list of things that I'm going to eat when I break the fast."

Nigh has Multiple Sclerosis and tires easily, but she plans to fast until International Day of Peace Sept. 21, along with 4,000 other people participating in a national effort called "Troops Home Fast."