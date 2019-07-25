Fulton wraps up discussion on medical marijuana regulations

1 day 3 hours 15 minutes ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:30:00 AM CDT July 24, 2019 in News
By: Lindsey Wilkerson, KOMU 8 Reporter

FULTON - Fulton is finalizing its medical marijuana regulations, with three different ordinances as options for the city.

The council heard discussion of the three ordinances at Tuesday night's meeting. One ordinance regulates growing and production of marijuana, another evaluates zoning for where the facilities can operate, and the third puts regulations on where people can consume the drug.

To comply with a state constitutional amendment, Missouri cities can limit how close medical marijuana are to daycares, churches, and schools up to 1,000 feet.

Fulton Director of Administration Bill Johnson said the council looked at a 100 foot bubble and a 1,000 foot bubble. He said the council found the 100 foot barrier too restrictive, and the 1,000 foot bubble too lenient.

The council decided on a 500 foot limit, which is stated in the ordinances up for discussion.

In comparison, Jefferson City recently decided on a 1,000 foot limit, the strongest restriction allowed by the state. Columbia settled on a 250 foot limit.

When the Fulton City Council held a public hearing on the ordinances on July 9, however, no one showed up to voice their opinion. Johnson said the council was surprised.

"We thought some people would be very excited at the opportunity and come talk in support of our actions, and we thought some people would be in opposition," said Johnson.

Fulton, though, has not had as much interest from businesses in developing dispensaries and cultivation plants, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

So far, Fulton has not had any medical marijuana pre-application applicants for cultivation, dispensaries or manufacturing facilities.

Starting in January, applicants could get a head-start on the application process by paying their fees before actually submitting their full application. On August 3, people can submit their full application to DHSS for cultivation, dispensaries or manufacturing facilities.

Neighboring cities around the size of Fulton have had a few pre-applicants already. For example, Moberly and Sedalia each have three pre-applications respectively. Eldon has five, while Mexico has two.

The city in mid-Missouri with the most early applications is Columbia, with more than thirty applications.

Johnson said the city has been contacted by three businesses about opening a medical marijuana facilities, but nothing has been nailed down yet.

Christina Dejesus has lived in Fulton for three years. She said she believes medical marijuana could be helpful to people who need it.

"The marijuana's helping them. It's medical - they need it for a reason. Give it," she said.

The Fulton City Council will vote on the ordinances during its next meeting on August 13.

More News

Grid
List

US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will execute federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003, the Justice... More >>
14 minutes ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:30:38 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Gasconade County deputies arrest "Most Wanted Fugitive"
Gasconade County deputies arrest "Most Wanted Fugitive"
GASCONADE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man the sheriff's office identified as its "Most Wanted Fugitive." Douglas Keith Logan,... More >>
39 minutes ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:06:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Parson names Cumpton as new Missouri adjutant general
Parson names Cumpton as new Missouri adjutant general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man with 26 years of military service will be the Missouri National Guard's new... More >>
48 minutes ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:57:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Tipton teen killed in Cooper County car crash
Tipton teen killed in Cooper County car crash
COOPER COUNTY - A teenager died in a car crash in Cooper County on Wednesday evening. According to the... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:53:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua
Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting that he... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:09:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Elk hunting to return to Missouri on limited basis
Elk hunting to return to Missouri on limited basis
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elk hunting could return to Missouri next year but on a very limited scale. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:49:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it
Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager who reported she was raped at a suburban Kansas City middle school is... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Veterans Commission, Governor to host hiring event
Veterans Commission, Governor to host hiring event
JEFFERSON CITY - State officials are hoping a special day dedicated to honoring veterans will highlight their unique skill set... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:08:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Three firefighters were injured during a Boonville fire Wednesday night. The fire caused a structure on Main... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:56:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in Continuous News

Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
JEFFERSON CITY — FEMA may reimburse Missourians registered with the organization if they paid out-of-pocket expenses for temporary housing due... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors charged one man in connection to a violent robbery caught on camera at Maries County restaurant.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:17:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
COLUMBIA — Six honey bee hives were stolen between Cairo and Jacksonville Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Sexual assault survivors seek help from mid-Missourians
Sexual assault survivors seek help from mid-Missourians
COLUMBIA - Representatives from Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), met outside of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:42:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Moberly police warn of phone call scam
Moberly police warn of phone call scam
COLUMBIA — The Moberly Police Department warned citizens about a fundraising scam Wednesday night. Police learned some citizens had... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:37:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

MU responds to Senator Hawley's concern over Confucius Institute
MU responds to Senator Hawley's concern over Confucius Institute
COLUMBIA - Senator Josh Hawley expressed concern Wednesday about the University of Missouri's Confucius Institute but MU officials told KOMU... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Developer hopes to rename portion of Columbia's Rice Road
Developer hopes to rename portion of Columbia's Rice Road
COLUMBIA - Developers of new subdivision are petitioning to rename a portion of Rice Road because they say its negative... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center leaving Eldon, moving to Osage County
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center leaving Eldon, moving to Osage County
COLUMBIA - The FEMA disaster recovery center in Eldon will close Wednesday at 7pm and relocate to St. George Parish... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 1:24:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Police: fire at Columbia home tied to burglary
Police: fire at Columbia home tied to burglary
COLUMBIA - Fire investigators said a July 3 fire at a home is tied to a burglary that happened the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:14:08 AM CDT July 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
1pm 83°
2pm 85°
3pm 86°
4pm 85°