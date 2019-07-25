Fulton wraps up discussion on medical marijuana regulations

FULTON - Fulton is finalizing its medical marijuana regulations, with three different ordinances as options for the city.

The council heard discussion of the three ordinances at Tuesday night's meeting. One ordinance regulates growing and production of marijuana, another evaluates zoning for where the facilities can operate, and the third puts regulations on where people can consume the drug.

To comply with a state constitutional amendment, Missouri cities can limit how close medical marijuana are to daycares, churches, and schools up to 1,000 feet.

Fulton Director of Administration Bill Johnson said the council looked at a 100 foot bubble and a 1,000 foot bubble. He said the council found the 100 foot barrier too restrictive, and the 1,000 foot bubble too lenient.

The council decided on a 500 foot limit, which is stated in the ordinances up for discussion.

In comparison, Jefferson City recently decided on a 1,000 foot limit, the strongest restriction allowed by the state. Columbia settled on a 250 foot limit.

When the Fulton City Council held a public hearing on the ordinances on July 9, however, no one showed up to voice their opinion. Johnson said the council was surprised.

"We thought some people would be very excited at the opportunity and come talk in support of our actions, and we thought some people would be in opposition," said Johnson.

Fulton, though, has not had as much interest from businesses in developing dispensaries and cultivation plants, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

So far, Fulton has not had any medical marijuana pre-application applicants for cultivation, dispensaries or manufacturing facilities.

Starting in January, applicants could get a head-start on the application process by paying their fees before actually submitting their full application. On August 3, people can submit their full application to DHSS for cultivation, dispensaries or manufacturing facilities.

Neighboring cities around the size of Fulton have had a few pre-applicants already. For example, Moberly and Sedalia each have three pre-applications respectively. Eldon has five, while Mexico has two.

The city in mid-Missouri with the most early applications is Columbia, with more than thirty applications.

Johnson said the city has been contacted by three businesses about opening a medical marijuana facilities, but nothing has been nailed down yet.

Christina Dejesus has lived in Fulton for three years. She said she believes medical marijuana could be helpful to people who need it.

"The marijuana's helping them. It's medical - they need it for a reason. Give it," she said.

The Fulton City Council will vote on the ordinances during its next meeting on August 13.