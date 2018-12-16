Fumes sicken 15 students at Missouri high school

LIBERTY (AP) — Officials at a high school in suburban Kansas City, Missouri, say more than a dozen students were taken to a hospital as a precaution after being sickened by fumes.

Liberty High School's principal, April Adams, told parents in a statement that the odor that sickened about 15 students forced that wing of the school to be evacuated Wednesday morning until the source of the fumes was determined.

Students were allowed to remain in unaffected sections of the school.