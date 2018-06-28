Fun, Family and Funnel Cake in Spite of the Rain

JEFFERSON CITY - United As One committee members did not let the rain stop them from their 10th Annual Christian Music Festival.

The event is usually held outside of the Jefferson City capital but they moved the festival to the Capital West Event Center. The occasion was filled with family, fun and of course, funnel cake.

A fifth-year attendee said he wouldn't have missed the event for anything.

"The first thing my kids did this morning was hunt around on the Internet to see if the event was moved at all, and when they saw the new site, I knew we had to make it out here," said Jamey Becker.

The event idea started out as a way to bring Jefferson City churches together but later turned into a state-wide event.

"People come from all over Missouri to just hang out, eat, laugh and enjoy some great music," said committee member Karen Dye. "We got some pretty well-known bands this year so I hope people are really enjoying themselves."

Seven bands performed at the occasion including former American Idol contestant Chris Sligh.

Many pastors and committee members said this event is a perfect way to bring different congregations together.

"We just want people to put away their differences for one day. Put away the fact that we might not all agree on communion or don't agree on other things and just fellowship and enjoy Jesus together," said Dye.

Committee members are already looking forward to putting on next years festival.