Fund Set Up For Girl Found in KC Closet

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(AP)- A fund has been established for a malnourished 10-year-old Kansas City girl who was recently rescued from a closet.

The Local Investment Commission said Tuesday it has organized a fund where people can send monetary donations. LINC officials told The Kansas City Star they'll ensure the donations get to the girl, who weighed 32 pounds when police found her in a closet June 22.

The girl's mother has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, child abuse and child endangerment. The Associated Press isn't naming the mother to protect the girl's identity.

The mother's boyfriend, Marcus Benson, is charged with two counts of child endangerment. As of Tuesday evening, he wasn't in police custody.

Instructions for donating to the child, now in protective custody, can be found at www.kclinc.org.