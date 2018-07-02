Funding Goal Met for 1st Stage of Route 66 Project

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield has exceeded its first fundraising goal for a project commemorating the birthplace of Route 66 with a $1,000 donation from one of its city council members.

Councilman Craig Fishel's contribution toward the Birthplace of Route 66 Roadside Park raised the funding total to $15,126. The money will be used to re-create the iconic Red's Giant Hamburg sign, a major landmark around the historic highway.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for April for the initial development of the roadside park, with the Red's sign likely to be installed in the summer.

The estimated cost of the roadside park project is roughly $1 million. The city will pay for some infrastructure improvements, but private donations and other funding sources will pick up most of the tab for the park's development.