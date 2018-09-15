Funding Trials to Fund Schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The trial over how the state pays for public schools is costing taxpayers more than $2.6 million. Two groups of school districts that sued the state and the attorney general's office provided The Associated Press with estimates of their costs, largely for attorneys' work but also for expert witnesses and research. The main plaintiffs' group of more than 230 districts has spent nearly $982,000 so far. A second group of mostly suburban districts that stepped into the case estimates it will have spent more than $700,000 by July. The state has paid a private firm more than $965,000 to defend the funding formula. Several attorney general's office staff are also working on the case.