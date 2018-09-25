Fundraiser scheduled for 4-year-old with brain tumor Sunday

COLUMBIA - Supporters of a Columbia mother are hosting a fundraiser Sunday to raise money for a terminally ill child.

Friends, family and community members have joined together to help raise funds for Columbia mother Lily Smith. Smith decided, after receiving her son's diagnosis, to leave her job indefinitely to care for her son. Doctors found an inoperable brain tumor on 4-year-old Bryson Oct. 25. Doctors said they expect he has 6 months to a year to live.

Supporters, also known as #TeamBryson, organized the fundraiser at Shakespeare's Pizza's south and west locations. Those wishing to participate must bring a flyer with them. Shakespeare's Pizza will donate 15 percent of profits from orders, gift cards and frozen pizzas Sunday.

Donations can also be made online.