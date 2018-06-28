Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
COLUMBIA - The Veterans of Foreign War held a wine-tasting fundraiser event on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds raised will be used to replenish the V.F.W's relief fund, which is used to support veterans struggling to transition to post- war life.
"We take money from that fund to get them further down the road," said Don Briggs, an organizer of the fundraiser.
Briggs, who is also a coordinator at the V.F.W., said veterans tend to be overlooked upon their return from war.
One organizer said hosting a wine tasting will allow for two sources of income.
"They sell it to us whole sale and we sale it for what price we like to," said organizer Janey Hurt. "That's how we make a little money on that end, and of course we make it on the entry fee."
Veterans in need of assistance or interested in joining the V.F.W can attend the organizations next membership event on April. 14.