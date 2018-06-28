Fundraising events for Bryson Smith still on following his death

COLUMBIA - Supporters of Bryson and Lily Smith are still carrying out fundraisers as planned following the death of Bryson late Tuesday night.

Bryson gained the support of the community over the past nine months as he battled an inoperable brain tumor.

The Facebook page "Prayers for Bryson" has amassed more than 25,000 likes, and its subsequent online fundraiser has raised $31,000 to date.

Thursday, July 23, 2015, supporters known as #TeamBryson will be at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for the Smith family. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of its profits to the cause.

The Broadway Hotel is also scheduled to host a fashion show on August 4 to support the Smith family. Tickets are still available for purchase.