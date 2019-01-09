Funds for local housing agency under threat due to government shutdown

COLUMBIA - The federal government shutdown is affecting the funding of various agencies all over the country. The United States Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) funds the Columbia Housing Authority, which provides Section 8 housing vouchers and services to help those in need find affordable housing.

As a result of the government shutdown, HUD is closed, which means the Columbia Housing Authority might not receive funding.

Phil Steinhaus, CEO of the housing authority, says funding is guaranteed for the next two months, but there will be some concern if the government does not re-open by March.

"There's no funding for March unless there's some kind of Congressional budget deal," said Steinhaus.

Steinhaus suggests people needing assistance with housing or food look into local agencies.

"For example, if the SNAP program formally called the food stamp program, was not funded, they could go to the local food bank."

As of now, there is no concrete date for when the shutdown will end.