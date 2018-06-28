Funds for St. Louis Homeless

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis will have more tools to fight chronic homelessness with news it has received an $8.8 million HUD grant. Mayor Francis Slay says the city pursued the grant as part of St. Louis' ten year plan to end chronic homelessness. The city said earlier this month it had applied for a $10 millionr grant to build one bedroom apartments for the chronically homeless. The money also will be used to provide them with supportive services through a case manager.