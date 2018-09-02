Funds Questioned for Struggling School

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A decision by Missouri education officials to intervene in a struggling St. Louis-area school district is raising new questions about whether the school can still get state money intended to help it.

The Normandy School District currently is unaccredited, meaning students have the right to transfer elsewhere at the district's expense.

But the State Board of Education recently decided to disband the district as of July 1 and create a new entity overseen by the state that will be classified neither as accredited nor unaccredited.

Because Normandy will no longer legally be unaccredited, some other districts have decided not to accept Normandy transfer students.

Some lawmakers also are questioning whether money budgeted for unaccredited districts can be spent on Normandy.