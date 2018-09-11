Funds raised to restore four historic buildings

ARROW ROCK -Friends of Arrow Rock has reached its local matching goal to make major restorations throughout the town.

The Jeffris Family Foundation, which focuses its funding on preserving buildings of significance in small towns and cities in eight Midwestern states, has raised its required $230,000 challenge grant for historic preservation in Arrow Rock.

Friends of Arrow Rock surpassed the local matching goal of $460,000 in order to qualify for the challenge grant to restore four historic buildings: the Sites House, the Sites Gunsmith Shop, the Masonic Lodge and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge.

"These buildings all date from the early to mid-1880s and they help represent what life was like in Arrow Rock at that particular time, so we're going to be addressing some moisture and water issues, as well as just making sure that the buildings themselves are in as good of shape as we can possibly make them", said Steven Buyers, Interim Executive Director of Friends of Arrow Rock.

Friends of Arrow Rock raised the local portion of the money over the last two years through donations.

Byers said about 150,000 people visit Arrow Rock each year and historic preservation plays a large role in the number of tourists who visit the town.

"Historic preservation and cultural activities are really what has saved this town. Arrow Rock is beautiful and beautifully preserved. That's why people want to come here, because it's a unique slice of Americana." Byers said.

