Funeral for Jerry Brown is Friday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Funeral services are scheduled for Friday in St. Louis for NFL player Jerry Brown.

Brown was a St. Louis native who was a linebacker on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. He died in a suspected drunken-driving accident on Saturday. Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent was the driver and is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The Cowboys were holding a private memorial service Tuesday in Dallas, with Brown's family in attendance. Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple says the team is not expected to attend the funeral in St. Louis.

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis.