Funeral Held for Two Shooting Victims

By: The Associated Press

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - About 3,000 people attended services for a doctor and his 14-year-old grandson killed in shootings at a Jewish center in suburban Kansas City.

Services for 69-year-old William Corporon and his grandson, Reat Underwood, were Friday at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

Reat, a freshman at Blue Valley High School, and his grandfather were killed Sunday outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park. A third person, 53-year-old Terri LaManno was killed a short time later at the nearby Village Shalom senior living center. Her funeral was Thursday.

Frazier Cross, a 73-year-old a white supremacist from southwest Missouri, is charged with capital murder and first-degree murder.

The Kansas City Star reports Mindy Corporon said during the service memories of her son will help her through life.