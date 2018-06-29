Funeral Held for Woman Missing 2 Years

PARK HILLS (AP) - Funeral Services have been held for a 39-year-old Missouri woman who was missing nearly two years before her body was found last week.

The Southeast Missourian reports that hundreds turned out Saturday to attend services in Park Hills for Jacque Waller, who had been missing since June 1, 2011. Her body was recovered May 29 after her husband, Clay Waller, led authorities to her remains as part of a plea deal.

Clay Waller pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in her death and was given a 20-year prison sentence.

Jacque Waller's three 7-year-old children - triplets - sat with members of her family, facing their mother's pink rose-draped casket. The Rev. Vernon Long led the congregation and told Waller's children that while there mother is gone, her love continues.