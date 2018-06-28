Funeral held in Affton for 2 slain boys

By: The Associated Press

AFFTON (AP) — Funeral services were held for two St. Louis area boys who police say were shot to death by their father before he killed himself.

St. Louis County police say 43-year-old Christopher Cadenbach took his own life last weekend after killing 5-year-old Ethan Cadenbach and 4-year-old Owen Cadenbach at a park.

Christopher Cadenbach was being sought on a warrant for domestic abuse.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the funeral service for Ethan and Owen Cadenbach was held Saturday at an Affton church. The boys shared an adult-sized casket with each other and several of their favorite superhero toys.

At least four people, including the boys' mother, also donned Superman and Batman garb to remember the brothers.

The father was also included in prayers at his sons' funeral mass.