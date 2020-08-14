Funeral Planned Monday for Former US Rep. Skelton

LEXINGTON (AP) - Funeral services have been announced for former Missouri congressman Ike Skelton.

The Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home says visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday in Grondyke Hall at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington.

Skelton's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Wikoff Hall on the Wentworth campus. A burial with military rites is to occur at the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington.

Gov. Jay Nixon has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Skelton, who died this past Monday of complications from pneumonia. He was 81.

Skelton served in the U.S. House for 34 years before losing re-election in 2010. He never served in the military but was chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and a staunch advocate for the armed forces.