Funeral Procession For Brown

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A funeral procession is this morning for a St. Louis police officer killed in the line of duty. The procession for officer Norvelle Brown starts at 9 a.m., traveling from the Circle of Light Church to the Lake Charles Park Cemetery on St. Charles Rock Road. Last night, hundreds crammed into the church for Brown's funeral. He died Wednesday night. A 15-year-old suspect is accused in the killing. Brown's mother says she wants people to remember his smile, his courage and the peace that he exuded.