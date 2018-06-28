Funeral Scheduled for St. Louis Boy

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) -- Funeral services are scheduled for Monday for a St. Louis area boy whose mother is charged in his death.

A St. Louis County judge has entered a not guilty plea for 20-year-old Shelby Dasher of Affton. Dasher is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her son, Tyler.

Dasher reported the boy missing from his crib last Tuesday. His body was found a few hours later in a field near the family's home. Prosecutors say Dasher confessed to beating the boy because of his crying.

Services for Tyler are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mark Catholic Church in Affton.