Funeral Services Friday for Porter Children
INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Funeral services are being held in Independence for two children who disappeared three years ago when their father picked them up for a weekend visit. The bones of 7-year-old Sam Porter and 8-year-old Lindsey Porter were found earlier this month in a shallow grave near the Missouri River. Their father, Dan Porter, is serving a 38-year prison sentence after he was convicted in February 2006 of parental kidnapping with the intent to terrorize his ex-wife. Before his conviction, Porter told authorities several stories about what he had done with his children, including that he had cut them up. Additional charges have not been filed against him.
