Funeral services set for slain St. Louis County officer

CLAYTON (AP) — Funeral services are planned for Thursday for a St. Louis County police officer who was fatally shot.

St. Louis County police say services for Officer Blake Snyder will start at 11 a.m. Thursday at a church in Chesterfield. Afterward a funeral procession will travel to a cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar has said the 33-year-old Snyder was shot point-blank last week after encountering a man accused of causing a disturbance in a normally quiet, middle-class suburban neighborhood in Green Park. Snyder was married and the father of a 2-year-old boy.

Prosecutors have charged 18-year-old Trenton Forster in the killing. Forster was wounded by another officer before he was taken into custody. Forster and the officer who shot him are white, as was Snyder.