Funeral Services Today For Man Killed In Crash During Chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mourners pay tribute to the St. Louis pastor killed last week when his vehicle was struck by an SUV involved in a police chase. Nathaniel Cole's funeral began at 11 a.m. at Solomon's Temple Church. He and his wife, Annie, were on their way to church last Monday when the accident occurred. The impact also killed the driver of the SUV, Robert Smith. Police Chief Joe Mokwa has defended officers who started the chase after one of the men in the SUV pointed a gun at officers.