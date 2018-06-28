Fur Trappers Gather in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY - Fur trappers from all over the country descended on Columbia Thursday for a weekend convention to exchange trapping information, techniques and supplies.

The Missouri Trappers Association is hosting the 52nd National Trappers Association (NTA) Convention at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The convention attracts 5000 to 6000 attendees.

The association provides 300 indoor stands for trapping supplies vendors who had to register a year ago to get a place.

People coming to the convention can take part in seminars to learn more about trapping and trapping skills. They can also go to the indoor market and outdoor tailgate market to look for various trapping supplies such as traps, cages, trapping lure, trapping books, clothes and boots. Activities are available for children of different ages.

"They would go home with more information about that sport of trapping, go home with the new supplies, go home with a lot of new ideas," Karen Stewart-Linkhart, the Director of National and International Affairs for National Trappers Association, said.

The admission fee is $10. The admission button is good for the entire weekend convention. It is free for children under 12 years old.

There are 3500 to 5000 licensed trappers in Missouri. This is the third time Columbia has hosted the national convention. The site is chosen by the National Trappers Association Committee two years before the convention year.