Furcal Held Out of Cardinals' Starting Lineup

6 years 9 months 4 days ago Friday, September 23 2011 Sep 23, 2011 Friday, September 23, 2011 4:33:00 PM CDT September 23, 2011 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Shortstop Rafael Furcal is not in the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup, a day after he committed a critical error in a ninth-inning collapse.

Nick Punto will get his fourth start of the season at the position in Friday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Tony La Russa chose Punto, a utility player, over prospect Tyler Greene and Ryan Theriot. Theriot, who made 87 starts at shortstop before the Cardinals acquired Furcal near the trade deadline, is in the lineup at second base.

Furcal mishandled a potential double-play ball with none out and a man on in the ninth, opening the door for the New York Mets' six-run rally in an 8-6 final that dropped the Cardinals two games back of Atlanta for the NL wild card with six games to play. Furcal has committed five errors in the last six games, all but one of them fielding miscues.

 

