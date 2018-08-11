Furniture Bank Needs New House

The Mid Missouri Furniture bank is facing a new challenge.

The bank's lease is up, and now must relocate, with no place to go.

Since moving into the current location in January 2006, the furniture bank has distributed more than 400 beds. The organization also distributed more than 1,200 other home items to 259 families, benefiting 460 children.

Bob McNear is the executive director of the bank; he gives his time and effort for free, just like all the others that volunteer. He says that to the people that the bank services, furniture isn't a luxury, it's essential.

"If you have a roof over your head, that's wonderful. But if you don't have a bed to sleep on, that's not so wonderful. So we can usually get a mattress or most of them a bed or some basic furniture," said McNear.

The bank works with other local social service agencies like the Salvation Army to screen potential clients and distribute the furniture to those in need.

The organization even helped some Katrina Evacuees.

"We're able to refer a lot of people to the furniture bank. We work very well with them, and we're always appreciated what they do for the clients," said United Way Director Cyndy Chapman.

Even though many of the Katrina evacuees have left mid-Missouri, leaders of the furniture bank say it still is essential to the community to support disabled people, the elderly, and those recovering from family problems like domestic abuse.

They say they can overcome the challenges presented.

"We are in the process of processing. Unfortunately we are in a little bit of a time crunch, but if God approves of what we're doing, then He'll give us a place to do it," McNear said.

Bob McNear also told KOMU that there is a possibility that if the furniture bank cannot find a new home, there may be a huge garage sale of all of the items.