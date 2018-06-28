Furniture Store Closes Before Finishing Orders

JOPLIN (AP) - A Wisconsin furniture maker is trying to set things right for customers of a Joplin store that went out of business this month without filling paid orders. Complaints from customers about the sudden closing of the local Ashley Furniture Homestore prompted an investigation by Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon's office. A Jasper County Judge yesterday granted Nixon's request to freeze the Joplin store's assets until all customers receive the merchandise for which they paid. Ashley Furniture has been sending trucks with nearly $600,000 worth of furniture for the Joplin store's customers. Up to 300 customers could be affected by the store's sudden closing. About 80 customers had received their furniture by yesterday afternoon.