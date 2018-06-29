Future Health Professionals and Employers Connect at Job Fair

COLUMBIA - More than 41 companies and hundreds of MU students converged in the Reynolds Alumni Center on Wednesday for the MU School of Health Professionals career fair. Wednesday marked the second day of the career fair with professional program students networking with eager employers.

Students in Clinical Lab Sciences, Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, Pharmacy, Radiography, Speech-Language Pathology, Rehabilitation, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy programs were invited to the event.

Several companies, like Quincy Medical Group out of Quincy, Illinois, looked to recruit two to three students as new hires.

The majority of the companies represented expressed interest in students studying one of three therapy specializations -- physical, occupational or speech. One recruiter for a health system said needs for those specializations underline a growing national trend.

According to the Population Resource Center, the "baby boom" generation is changing America's age structure." They also note "by 2030, one in five Americans will be 65 or older, roughly the same as Florida today."