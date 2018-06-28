Future of Top Swim Meet in Columbia Uncertain

COLUMBIA (AP) - A pool full of top U.S. and international swimmers will return to Columbia next week in an Olympic-year event with an uncertain future on the University of Missouri campus. The Missouri Grand Prix at the Mizzou Aquatic Center is in the final year of a four-year deal with USA Swimming.

The event was first held in Columbia in 2007. Michael Phelps competed that year and in 2008, before he won a record eight Olympic gold medals.

This year's meet is scheduled for Feb. 10-12 and will include more than 700 participants, an event record. A USA Swimming official says the governing body is considering bids from several host cities for future Grand Prix stops.