Future of Top Swim Meet in Columbia Uncertain

6 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 31 2012 Jan 31, 2012 Tuesday, January 31, 2012 2:16:03 PM CST January 31, 2012 in Sports
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A pool full of top U.S. and international swimmers will return to Columbia next week in an Olympic-year event with an uncertain future on the University of Missouri campus. The Missouri Grand Prix at the Mizzou Aquatic Center is in the final year of a four-year deal with USA Swimming.

The event was first held in Columbia in 2007. Michael Phelps competed that year and in 2008, before he won a record eight Olympic gold medals.

This year's meet is scheduled for Feb. 10-12 and will include more than 700 participants, an event record. A USA Swimming official says the governing body is considering bids from several host cities for future Grand Prix stops.

