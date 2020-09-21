Future Uncertain for Man Who Avoided Prison on Clerical Error

6 years 5 months 3 days ago Friday, April 18 2014 Apr 18, 2014 Friday, April 18, 2014 3:30:00 PM CDT April 18, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man who avoided prison because of a clerical error and led a law-abiding life for 13 years said he is overwhelmed by the support he's received since the story of his incarceration became public.

Meanwhile, the Missouri attorney general signaled that he would look for a way to take Cornealious "Mike" Anderson's many years of clean living into account in attempting to resolve the "difficult situation."

Anderson was convicted in 2000 of armed robbery for holding up a restaurant manager in suburban St. Louis. But he was never formally ordered to report for his 13-year sentence. So he never went and instead got married, learned a trade and raised several children.

When prison authorities realized their mistake last July, they took him into custody.

 

More News

Grid
List

Here's what you need to know this morning Monday, Sept. 21
Here's what you need to know this morning Monday, Sept. 21
MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone A clear casing was added to Thomas Jefferson's tombstone at... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 4:42:00 AM CDT September 21, 2020 in Top Stories

TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 11:07:00 PM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
COLUMBIA — Heading into the 2020 season, the Battle Spartans had their share of concerns starting the season during the... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 8:23:00 PM CDT September 20, 2020 in Sports

Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test
Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials say a Chiefs fan who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after attending... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 4:44:24 PM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone
MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone
COLUMBIA - A clear casing was added to Thomas Jefferson's tombstone at MU Saturday night. The acrylic vitrine covering... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,387 new cases in Missouri
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,387 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 3:11:00 PM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

Nash Vegas operating permit suspended for health order violations
Nash Vegas operating permit suspended for health order violations
COLUMBIA - Downtown Columbia nightclub Nash Vegas had its operating permit suspended Friday night due to several health violations, according... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 3:06:00 PM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

Missing body found at Lake of the Ozarks
Missing body found at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said divers found the body of 73-year-old Dennis Jaeger at... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 2:04:00 PM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

Four injured after shooting in Jefferson City park
Four injured after shooting in Jefferson City park
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a shooting incident that left four people injured. According to the Jefferson City... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

One person injured in Jefferson City crash
One person injured in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Saturday night. The... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 5:40:00 AM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
COLUMBIA – While high school football has been happening so far this season in the wake of COVID-19, one part... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:47:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
COLUMBIA – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left lifelong impressions on two Columbia students. The students, a high... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:47:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COLUMBIA - Monday night will likely be a long one for the Columbia City Council as it gets another... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

No one injured in Columbia RV fire
No one injured in Columbia RV fire
COLUMBIA - No one was injured in an RV fire in southwest Columbia on Saturday. No injuries have been... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:48:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday
Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire at a Jefferson City home displaced two people early Saturday morning. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 9:43:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "brilliant mind" in a statement Friday... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 5:00:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 51°
7am 50°
8am 54°
9am 59°