Future Uncertain for Man Who Avoided Prison on Clerical Error

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man who avoided prison because of a clerical error and led a law-abiding life for 13 years said he is overwhelmed by the support he's received since the story of his incarceration became public.

Meanwhile, the Missouri attorney general signaled that he would look for a way to take Cornealious "Mike" Anderson's many years of clean living into account in attempting to resolve the "difficult situation."

Anderson was convicted in 2000 of armed robbery for holding up a restaurant manager in suburban St. Louis. But he was never formally ordered to report for his 13-year sentence. So he never went and instead got married, learned a trade and raised several children.

When prison authorities realized their mistake last July, they took him into custody.