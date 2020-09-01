Gabbert Gets Help as Jaguars Try to Boost Passing

8 years 3 weeks 2 days ago Thursday, August 09 2012 Aug 9, 2012 Thursday, August 09, 2012 9:24:47 AM CDT August 09, 2012 in Football
By: Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) -- Jacksonville second-year quarterback Blaine Gabbert is getting some help as the Jaguars try to improve their league-worst passing offense.

New coach Mike Mularkey brought in offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski and quarterbacks coach Greg Olson. The Jaguars then signed veteran free agents Laurent Robinson and Lee Evans and drafted Justin Blackmon to enhance the receiver position.

Gabbert struggled with accuracy and throwing under pressure as a rookie last season, and one of the team's most pressing questions this year is how much he can improve.

