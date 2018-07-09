Gabbert Quickly Impresses Jaguars in Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Blaine Gabbert's first week of

training camp has included impressive throws, nifty runs and deft decisions, making him look more like a regular than a rookie.

It's exactly what the Jacksonville Jaguars expected when they selected the former Missouri quarterback 10th overall in April's NFL draft.

Seeing Gabbert in person has only reinforced Jacksonville's decision. After not being able to get on the field for three months because of the NFL lockout, Gabbert needed just a few days to dazzle coaches, teammates, front office personnel and fans.

Back-shoulder throws, perfectly placed seam passes and

scrambling runs have been among Gabbert's highlights.

The Jaguars plan to give Gabbert some work with the first-team offense during the preseason, but nothing he does will change the plan for the team's future quarterback.