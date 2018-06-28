Gaddy Pleads Guilty to Murder of Jerry Schneider

COLUMBIA - Richard Gaddy has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the murder of Jerry Schneider. Gaddy is one of two co-defendants accused of murdering Schneider, a homeless man found dead near Everett's restaurant on Rangeline Street in October of 2010. Gaddy received life for murder and 20 consecutive years for armed criminal action.