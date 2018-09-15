Gadhafi Son Reported Arrested by Rebels is Free

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) - Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi's son and one-time heir apparent, who was reported arrested by rebels on Sunday when they advanced on the capital Tripoli, is free.

Seif al-Islam turned up in the early morning hours Tuesday at the Rixos hotel, where foreign journalists are staying in Tripoli under the close watch of Gadhafi regime minders. He then took reporters in a convoy on a drive through parts of the city under the regime's control.

Associated Press reporters were among the journalists who saw him and went on the tour. He told the reporters: "We are going to hit the hottest spots in Tripoli."

They then drove around streets full of armed Gadhafi backers, and controlled by roadblocks. They visited several sites where Gadhafi supporters were gathered.

The convoy ended up outside Gadhafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound, where at least one hundred men were waiting in lines for guns to be distributed to volunteers to defend the regime.