Gala Dinner for MLK Memorial Moved After Quake

WASHINGTON - A gala dinner that kicks off dedication events for a memorial honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is being moved to a different building after the East Coast earthquake damaged the original banquet site in Washington.

The invitation-only dinner was to be held Wednesday at the National Building Museum. Due to damage to the building caused by

Tuesday's 5.8-magnitude quake, officials say the dinner will now be held at the Washington Convention Center.

The official dedication of the memorial for the civil rights leader is scheduled to take place Aug. 28. President Barack Obama

is scheduled to speak.