GALLERY: Capitol Hill sculpture comes down for first time since 1924

Ceres was placed in a flatbed truck and left on public display for two hours following the removal.

The base of the statue needs particular attention. It is rotting where Ceres connects to the Capitol.

Ceres is named for the Roman goddess of agriculture. Her right hand is outstretched palm down; the left arm holds a bundle of grain.

Ceres is made of bronze, which is deteriorating with a condition called bronze rot.

Ceres' removal drew crowds of all ages. The statue was last repaired in 1995, when crews worked on it on site.

Ceres weighs at least 1,500 pounds; she stands 10 feet, four inches tall.

Viewers stood far back, aiming their cell phones, as Ceres appeared like a small dot flying over the Capitol.

Workers climbed the scaffolding to surround Ceres as it was lifted by the crane.

Extensive scaffolding went up around the dome to facilitate the statue's removal.

Ceres was installed on the Capitol dome on October 29, 1924. It came down Thursday to be taken to the Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio, Inc., for cleaning.

JEFFERSON CITY - A bronze statue called Ceres will spend the next year being cleaned and touched up for conservation purposes so it can be returned to the Capitol Building in Jefferson City.

The 1,500 pound statue was removed by a crane Thursday morning. KOMU 8 News photographer Scott Schaefer was there to capture the moment.