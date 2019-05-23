GALLERY: Wind carries trailer across Ashland yard, more viewer storm photos

4 days 6 hours 36 minutes ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:54:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Strong storms pummeled mid-Missouri Saturday evening, leaving lots of damage in their wake. 

A Facebook User sent KOMU 8 News video of what they described as a microburst blowing furinture and a trailer across their property in Ashland. 

KOMU 8 viewer Carma Palmer shared pictures of storm damage in Cairo. Palmer said strong winds knocked down trees and left windows shattered throughout her neighborhood. 

Facebook user Allie May sent KOMU 8 news a picture of damage she saw at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. 

The Miller County Sheriff's Office also took to Facebook to share pictures of storm damage they saw in Camp Bagnell. 

You can share your pictures and videos of storm damage by posting to our Facebook page, or emailing us at news@komu.com. 

