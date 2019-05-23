GALLERY: Wind carries trailer across Ashland yard, more viewer storm photos

COLUMBIA - Strong storms pummeled mid-Missouri Saturday evening, leaving lots of damage in their wake.

A Facebook User sent KOMU 8 News video of what they described as a microburst blowing furinture and a trailer across their property in Ashland.

KOMU 8 viewer Carma Palmer shared pictures of storm damage in Cairo. Palmer said strong winds knocked down trees and left windows shattered throughout her neighborhood.

Facebook user Allie May sent KOMU 8 news a picture of damage she saw at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office also took to Facebook to share pictures of storm damage they saw in Camp Bagnell.

