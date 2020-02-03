Gallon Prices Rising

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Saturday, June 23 2007 Jun 23, 2007 Saturday, June 23, 2007 12:40:58 AM CDT June 23, 2007 in News

You may have to increase your grocery budget. Milk is running $3.10 a gallon right now and MU food scientists say it's going to keep going up.

"Right now, we're looking at this price to go over $4.00, maybe as high as $4.50 a gallon by late summer," Peter Zimmel, an agricultural economist, said.

The reason: a high worldwide demand for U.S. Dairy products. Zimmel says there's an international demand for dairy products like cheese and butter. This will lead to an increase of milk prices.

Zimmel says this is happening now because of a drought in New Zealand and increased incomes for emerging countries.

But for people that need milk, the price doesn't matter.

"So I have [to spend $3 more] a week. That's less than three sodas, it's not that big of a deal to me," Debbie Dougherty said.

The study forecasts a price peak in August. Like gas, milk prices will vary across the country this summer.

More News

Grid
List

Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target 8 investigation about city staff discovering a forgotten fund worth $2.9... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 7:40:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Joseph Elledge granted change in venue for trial
Joseph Elledge granted change in venue for trial
BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge was granted a change in venue before jury selection in Boone County court on Monday.... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 5:54:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Winter weather on Tuesday and Wednesday to create hazardous travel
STORM MODE: Winter weather on Tuesday and Wednesday to create hazardous travel
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 5:46:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in Weather

Jefferson City Council set to approve airport demolition contract
Jefferson City Council set to approve airport demolition contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council has passed a bill this evening deciding to tear down the Jefferson City Memorial... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 5:32:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One sentenced in connection to March 2018 gunfire incident
UPDATE: One sentenced in connection to March 2018 gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Damon Thompson was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Monday in connection to an incident in late... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 4:40:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Missouri Black Caucus holds legislative news conference
Missouri Black Caucus holds legislative news conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus met Monday morning at the Capitol. The group held a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

City council to take up short-term rentals again
City council to take up short-term rentals again
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will take up short-term rentals at its Monday meeting following nearly three hours of... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 2:55:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Friends reminisce about Columbia father killed Sunday morning while working
Friends reminisce about Columbia father killed Sunday morning while working
COLUMBIA - A normal Saturday night filled with laughs and dancing suddenly went south when Tershawn Kitchen was shot and... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 2:47:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Missouri Cotton Exchange makes 13,000 Super Bowl shirts
Missouri Cotton Exchange makes 13,000 Super Bowl shirts
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Cotton Exchange has been working non-stop since Super Bowl Sunday to make 13,000 Super Bowl shirts.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 2:24:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade. “The... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 2:21:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Dems kick off Iowa caucuses amid worry over beating Trump
Dems kick off Iowa caucuses amid worry over beating Trump
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, dashed the ambitions of veteran... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 10:31:00 AM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Cheering on the Chiefs from Columbia
Cheering on the Chiefs from Columbia
COLUMBIA - By 10 a.m. Sunday bars in downtown Columbia were already filled with Chiefs fans. It's the first... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 Sunday, February 02, 2020 3:36:00 PM CST February 02, 2020 in News

Katie Sowers makes history as first female coach at a Super Bowl
Katie Sowers makes history as first female coach at a Super Bowl
COLUMBIA - San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers will make history as the first female coach at the Super Bowl... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 Sunday, February 02, 2020 3:20:00 PM CST February 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in downtown homicide
UPDATE: Arrest made in downtown homicide
COLUMBIA— A Columbia man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, and police have arrested a suspect. Police... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 Sunday, February 02, 2020 10:04:00 AM CST February 02, 2020 in News

Overnight fire leads to estimated $20,000 of damage
Overnight fire leads to estimated $20,000 of damage
COLUMBIA— The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Tiger Village Apartments at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning,... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 Sunday, February 02, 2020 9:21:00 AM CST February 02, 2020 in News

First United Methodist Church in Sedalia holds first service since 2016 fire
First United Methodist Church in Sedalia holds first service since 2016 fire
SEDALIA — Sunday services at First United Methodist Church celebrated a new facility after years without a second facility following... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 Sunday, February 02, 2020 8:36:00 AM CST February 02, 2020 in News

More than 100 people without power in South Columbia
More than 100 people without power in South Columbia
COLUMBIA- More than 100 Columbia residents are without power in South Columbia, according to the Columbia Power Outage map. A... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, February 01 2020 Feb 1, 2020 Saturday, February 01, 2020 8:45:00 PM CST February 01, 2020 in News

KC Superman wants help getting in to the Super Bowl
KC Superman wants help getting in to the Super Bowl
MIAMI BEACH – Chiefs superfan, KC Superman, is asking fans to help him get in to the Super Bowl. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, February 01 2020 Feb 1, 2020 Saturday, February 01, 2020 3:07:00 PM CST February 01, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
10pm 46°
11pm 45°
12am 43°
1am 42°