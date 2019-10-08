Galloway calls on local governments to ban self-deleting applications

JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway is pushing local governments to ban the use of self-deleting applications, according to a news release.

In a letter to Missouri's counties and municipalities, Auditor Galloway encouraged local governments to be fully transparent in public business.

She stated banning the use of these applications bolsters the public's trust in their government.

Guidelines adopted by the State Records Commission relating to electronic communications stipulate that use of auto-deleting applications should be prohibited by policy.

"Missourians deserve openness and transparency from all levels of government, but as we've seen in recent years, the use of self-deleting applications allows public business to be conducted in the shadows," Auditor Galloway said in the news release.