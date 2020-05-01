Galloway's audit of Otterville garners fair rating

COOPER COUNTY - Auditor Nicole Galloway audited the city of Otterville after a citizen petition was started seeking an independent review of the city's financial practices. Galloway rated the city government fair.

The report highlighted concerns with fiscal oversight in several areas of the city government, according to a news release.

"This audit began as a result of involved citizens in Otterville using the petition process to ask for a detailed and independent look at their city government," Auditor Galloway said. "My audit found more needs to be done to ensure checks and balances so that taxpayer dollars are better safeguarded."

Galloway's audit found several checks that didn't have dual authorized signatures, financial statements not being published as required, personal credit card purchases and credit card bills paid late.

City ordinances require two signatures on any purchase exceeding $250, according to the release. However, Galloway found a credit card purchase for $495 in 2018.

The same credit card was used to make personal payments, which were repaid later. "Additionally, some credit card bills were paid late, resulting in late fees and interest being charged to the city," according to the release.

In addition, the city didn't obtain required audits of its waterworks and sewerage systems, according to the release.

The audit also found the city needs to do more to ensure financial transparency.

Galloway recommended increased oversight and segregation of the clerk's duties, better oversight of credit card purchases and improving procedures for receipting, recording and depositing monies.

The need to improve payroll, timesheet, leave and health incentive policies for city employees also was highlighted in the audit.