Gambling, substance abuse summit begins in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A three-day summit about gambling and substance abuse prevention was getting underway in Kansas City, Missouri.

More than 150 addiction experts, treatment providers and representatives of addiction prevention were expected to take part in the annual Midwest Conference on Problem Gambling and Substance Abuse. That began on Wednesday.

The conference featured more than 30 workshops and general session presentations from experts in the fields of problem gambling and substance abuse.

The summitwas the result of the planning of the Midwest Consortium on Problem Gambling and Substance Abuse. That's a committee comprised of addiction specialists, problem-gambling program coordinators and organizations throughout Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.