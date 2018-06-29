Game 6 of World Series Postponed By Rainy Forecast

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Game 6 of the World Series has been postponed because of a rainy forecast. Major League Baseball announced the decision about 4 1/2 hours before the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals were set to play Wednesday at Busch Stadium.



Texas leads the Series 3-2. Game 6 is now set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. CT. If Game 7 is necessary, it would be played Friday night.