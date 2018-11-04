GameDay Distracts Students

COLUMBIA- The College GameDay bus drew a lot of attention Friday on Elm Street during its first appearance in Columbia. Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma Sooner fans came prepared with cameras in hand to take pictures of and with the orange bus that travels to each College GameDay location. Mizzou students said it is difficult to concentrate in the classroom with so much action on campus. In fact, many chose to skip classes to participate in the GameDay activities.

MU student Sawyer Breslow said, "So far I haven't gone to any of my classes. So it's been kind of crazy." Breslow said he had a difficult week at school and was ready to start the weekend early. "I had three mid-terms so I figured it's cool to take the day off," said Breslow.

Students who chose to attend their Friday classes said most of the discussion focused on ESPN being in town. One Mizzou faculty member said he chose to release classes early since students were so focused on what was going on outside.

Student Andrew Dolan went to class, but said it was a waste of time. "We spent about 15 minutes talking about GameDay and the football game instead of the history we were suppose to be talking about," said Dolan.

Students aren't the only people excited about GameDay coming to Columbia. Bunni Jessip traveled from Rolla, Missouri, to participate in all of Friday's activities. Jessip said watching College GameDay is an important part of her families' weekend and she's excited about seeing it in person.

"We wake-up and we watch it from 9 a.m. and look forward to the very end when Lee picks the mascot, and I know he's going to be picking a tiger tomorrow," said Jessip.

MU students and football fans are anxiously awaiting Saturday's kick-off against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. In the mean time they are keeping themselves busy with all the College GameDay activities.