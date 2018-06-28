GameDay Preview: (4) Missouri vs. (8) Kansas

COLUMBIA -- On Saturday, No. 4 Missouri will take on No. 8 Kansas. If Missouri wins they will even the Big 12 Standings into a three way tie but a Kansas win sends the Tiger into third.

Mizzou's challenge will come in the form of a pair Kansas' big men.Thomas Robinson is one of the best players in the country this season. He scores almost 18 points and 12 rebounds per game. While seven-footer Jeff Withey scores more than 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

The pregame Mizzou - KU hype features a visit from ESPN'S College GameDay crew. They'll broadcast inside Mizzou Arena from 9 - 11 A.M. The GameDay analysts expect another classic border showdown.