Garage Fire Causes $60,000 in Damage

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Department battled an early morning structure fire Saturday at 4406 Oak View Drive. Firefighters were called at approximately 8 a.m. about a detached garage at the address.

Shortly after crews responded the roof of the garage collapsed. Following this the crews put out the fire in about 10 minutes. There were no injuries.

Assistant Fire Marshal Tim Bachstated the cause of the fire was electrical, and an early damage estimate shows approximately $60,000 in damage.