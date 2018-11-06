Garcia Goes 6, Drives in Run as Cards Beat Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jaime Garcia earned his first win since July 23 and drove in the go-ahead run to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

St. Louis, which began the day 8 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central, won for the fourth time in five games. Cincinnati has lost five of six.

Garcia (11-7) allowed two runs -- one earned -- and seven hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in his previous outing, a 9-4 loss to the Dodgers on Aug. 24.

The Cardinals skipped Garcia's turn in the rotation after that game, giving him nine days' rest heading into his outing against Cincinnati. He has thrown a career-high 170 innings this season.