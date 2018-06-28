Garcia goes 7, Moss hits long HR as Cardinals beat Phillies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaime Garcia pitched seven sharp innings, Brandon Moss hit a long home run and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Thursday.

Stephen Piscotty drove in two runs and also made an outstanding catch in right field to help preserve the shutout.

St. Louis won three of four in the series.

Garcia (2-2) gave up two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

Moss launched a drive estimated at 462 feet to right field in the first off Jerad Eickhoff (1-4). It was the longest homer by a left-handed hitter in the history of the new Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006.